Students paint their faces to denounce the gang rape of a 19-year-old woman by four men in the village of Bool Garhi, Uttar Pradesh state, Mumbai, on October 2, 2020 (INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP )

The correspondents’ club is devoted Friday to racism against minorities that have been established for centuries in their countries. Direction Brazil, Canada and India, where indigenous people are victims of discrimination and violence.

In Brazil, Indians victims of secular racism

In Brazil, the age-old racism against the Indians, the inhabitants of the country, still exists and has even been reinforced since the coming to power of Jair Bolsonaro. In any case, this is what the Indigenous Missionary Council, an NGO which publishes a report on violations of Indian rights every year. This year we even see an increase in the majority of rights violations. Out of the 19 human rights violations studied, the situation has seriously worsened for 16 of them, in particular with regard to the invasions of Indian territories and the theft of their natural resources, but also direct violence such as assassinations, threats deaths and attacks of all kinds. A special chapter is devoted to racism. Because according to this report, racist violence has also increased in the streets and especially on social networks, the privileged mode of Jair Bolsonaro voters.

The report cites 16 different cases to illustrate its point: messages sent by Whatsapp, Indians who are refused entry to restaurants to find them dirty or a Bolsonarist deputy who wants to evacuate an Indian camp, always to find it dirty. . The image of the lazy Indian who lives on immense land without producing anything is often used by the President. And suddenly, it is taken up by its electors, without understanding that the Indians do not produce particularly but thus preserve the forests and today indeed have the lands richest in biodiversity.

In Canada, a native screams in pain and is cursed by nurses

The broadcast on Monday of a video in which we witness the agony of an indigenous woman in a hospital in Quebec, north of Montreal, under the racist insults of the nursing staff continues to make waves in the four corners from Canada. This mother of 7 children filmed herself calling her family as she called for help, shortly before passing away. In the video circulating on social networks, we can very clearly hear Joyce Echaquan, 37, cry out about her suffering in her mother tongue, Attikamekh, while two caregivers insult her copiously. They resort to the usual racist stereotypes towards the natives, in other words the descendants of the first occupants of Quebec.

These filthy words, while their patient begged them for help, sent shock waves through Native American communities, but also in public opinion. All the more so since the dissemination of this post-mortem testimony coincides with the first anniversary of a report which already deplored the racism suffered by the First Nations in the public services of Quebec.

On the side of the government, the Prime Minister and his allies argue that they have already taken measures to combat the discrimination experienced by indigenous people. The two employees at fault were fired from the hospital and several inquiries must clarify the circumstances of the mother’s death, as well as the way she was treated.

In India, rape and murder of untouchable ignites the country

The rape and murder of an untouchable (who does not belong to a caste) India continues to ignite. It all started on Tuesday: a 19-year-old low-caste woman died after being raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh. Police arrested the perpetrators, but the family claim that the victim’s body was hastily burned without his consent. It was these accusations that outraged all of India. Protests erupted in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan on Wednesday as social media soared. But instead of playing transparency, the government of Uttar Pradesh has transformed the district of Hathras, where the facts took place, into a fortress. All gatherings are prohibited there.

This was not enough to calm the anger and questions, especially as the local police say that the autopsy did not reveal traces of rape but only strangulation. Enough to leave suspicion of concealment in the absence of the body. On Thursday, opposition leaders Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi wanted to meet with the family. But their convoy was stopped before Rahul Gandhi was arrested by the police and brought back to Delhi. With 200 members of the Congress party, he could be accused of violating distancing and safety rules. This aroused the ire of all the opposition and Indian civil society. And then, as an echo of events, the National Crime Bureau released a report on violence against women in India. Results: 7% average increase in 2019. On the untouchables, the increase is 11%.