Piquet, another defeat in court for words about Hamilton

The TJ-DF (Federal District Court of Justice) has denied the appeal filed by Nelson’s defense Piquet against the conviction for crimes of racism and homophobia against Lewis Hamilton. The decision, issued on May 26, was only published on June 1.

The three-times world champion was ordered to pay compensation of five million reis (948,675 euros at current exchange rates) for calling Hamilton in November 2021 “net“. The money will go towards funds to promote racial equality and anti-discrimination for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The background

“The n***etto positioned the car so that Verstappen could not swerve. The n *** et did it because he knew they couldn’t do that curve in two. He was lucky that only the other car crashed, he acted dirty”, with these despicable racist words Piquet, a guest at the Brazilian broadcaster Enertohad described the Silverstone incident between Hamilton and Max Verstappen, after which his son-in-law went into the wall at very high speed.

The sentence

The sentence of conviction in the first instance was issued by the 20th Civil Court of Brasilia. Judge Pedro Matos de Arruda affirmed that the amount of compensation should be seen not only in its remedial function of civil liability, but also (and perhaps above all) in a punitive function, precisely because “as a society, we may one day be free from the pernicious acts of racism and homophobia”.