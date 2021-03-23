Racism A show of solidarity for Glen Kamara painted on the wall of the demolition house, just a moment – New graffiti already on

Graffiti appeared in Herttoniemi, supporting Glen Kamara and smelling the fucking Slavia to Prague and Ondrej Kudela. Now another graffiti has already been made on top of the painting.

Gray the brick wall turned into a stand-alone street art on Laivalahdenkatu in Herttoniemi when graffiti appeared on the wall of the demolition house, smelling Slavia to Prague and Ondrej Kudelalle.

At the bottom of the wall-sized Kamara painting read a text familiar from social media: We stand with Glen Kamara.

Kamara, who plays for the Glasgow Rangers, had to hear racist insults in the middle of a Europa League match on Thursday.

On Friday night, Kamara issued a statement from his lawyer telling him that Kudela, who plays Slavia in Prague, had told him that “you are a fucking monkey, you know you are”.

The case has attracted a lot of attention both in Finland and elsewhere, and many have shown their support for the Finnish player.

The exact timing of the painting’s appearance is hard to say, but a picture of the graffiti was posted on Twitter on Sunday.

The signature on the picture refers to the AMC graffiti group. Power magazine according to the group has made positional graffiti in the past. Many of their works deal with the Finnish Civil War.

By Tuesday, the street art supporting Kamara had already been painted in darkness when the farm had another graffiti.

At an owl press conference on Tuesday, Kamara thanked him for his support.

