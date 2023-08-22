On Wednesday, August 23, for the first leg quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores de América, Boca Juniors will face Racing in one of the most attractive duels that this competition presents, between two of the most important Argentine clubs.
Boca arrives after eliminating Nacional from Uruguay, while the “Academy” did the same against Atlético Nacional, from Colombia. We review the possible XI of Fernando Gago’s team, which in its debut for the 2023 Professional League Cup drew 1-1 against Unión de Santa Fe.
In the goal, if there are no last minute changes, will be Gabriel Arias and the defense will be completed by Leonardo Sigali, Gonzalo Piovi and Gabriel Rojas. Aníbal Moreno will be the starting five as usual and next to him could be Nicolás Oroz.
Without the presence of Roger Martínez due to injury, the Academy coach defines his replacement and the approach he will make in the first leg of the quarterfinals. Surely Maxi Romero will play in his place: those who are on point to accompany Romero are Gabriel Hauche and Agustín Ojeda, but surely the coach will define it on time, to decide if he will take into account as the most important matter betting on the experience he can offer the former man from Temperley, or because of the youth of the Ojeda boy, who has already shown that he is up to the task. Next we will review the formation.
Goalkeeper: Gabriel Arias
Defenders: Rubio, Sigali, Piovi
Steering wheel: Martinera, Almond, Brown, Red
strikers: Juanfer Quintero, Romero and Ojeda.
