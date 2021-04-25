Racing played the best game of the Pizzi era, no less than against the pointer of Zone 1, Colón de Santa Fe. However, as it happened against Independiente where he had shown a slight superiority, the Academy won in the last minute and with a controversial goal.

This time those of Pizzi dominated the actions throughout the game, unlike the classic with Independiente where Rojo had the clearest chance of the first half. Afterwards, Racing maintained a ball position close to 70 percent and the intention to attack, although with very few ideas. What is known: the victory came thanks to the penalty that Copetti took advantage of after a grotesque penalty by Vigliano in favor of the kid Maggi.

The game this Sunday afternoon was different. Pizzi arrived on the tightrope after the poor performance of Racing against Rentistas in Montevideo. And even a draw left him in check. Thus Racing, which suffers from a glass jaw, started losing 1-0 after a bad start by Arias that allowed Pulga Rodríguez to head without jumping in the area. One attack and one to zero for the Sabalero.

The kid Cáceres, great appearance on the right side of Racing.

Nacho Piatti tied it at the end of the PT after a great play by the kid Juan Cáceres, the figure of the match. And so they went to the second half, in brown.

On the return, Racing looked for everything with the dribble of Lovera, the climbs of the wings, Mena and Cáceres, plus the power of Copetti. But the goal only came in the 48th minute. In the end, as with Independiente and Rentistas.

The Academy had the last corner after a shot from Cvitanich who had entered minutes before. Then it was Cáceres who combed the center of Miranda that Darío Cvitanich tried to comb and, by not connecting, he confused the goalkeeper Burián. The forward was in an advanced position, the line managed to raise the flag and did not run towards the middle, but referee Pablo Dovalo confirmed the goal.

When the players complained to the line, he replied: “No header”, without taking into account that Cvita had upset the final of the Sabalero goalkeeper.

The Academy, which deserved the victory, leaves again with three points under the arm but with a certain taste of injustice. And Colón, who, if he won, would qualify for the next stage, and could lose the absolute leadership of Zone 1, left with a feeling of helplessness. The images of Pugar Rodríguez say it all.