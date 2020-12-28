The last week of the unfortunate 2020 begins with a day that can be very important for Racing since, almost with the control closed, The club is going to present today before the commercial court the documentation that guarantees that it has sufficient support among the creditors to extend its bankruptcy for four years. The accounts that they do in the club are that they have obtained the signature before a notary of around 65% of the amount still owed in the contest. In theory, the function of the court is simply to count the support, if they arrive, the expansion will take place and if Racing has not done the accounts well, it will deny it.

As AS announced exclusively, Racing welcomes a legislative amendment promoted by the Government of Spain to combat the effects of the pandemic. The new regulation includes the modification of bankruptcy proceedings underway, as long as they have the same or more support from creditors than when the agreement was originally approved.

In the case of Racing this will mean, if the judge approves it, that the last pending term, of almost six million euros (which it does not have and which it should provide, as the only way out to avoid dissolution, PITMA, the company of Alfredo Pérez and Pedro Ortiz), which was to be paid this December , it can be paid in five annuities, the last in December 2024. Each one of these quotas will be 20% of the total, about 1.2 million euros, except in the event that Racing manages to promote to First Division during this time, in which case it has committed to LaLiga, the main creditor, to pay off all the debt in a single payment.