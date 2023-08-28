Everything to be played. This is the quarterfinal series of the Copa Libertadores between Racing and Boca after the first leg that ended 0-0 at La Bombonera. Now, the duel moves to the Cilindro de Avellaneda in what promises to be an exciting encounter. Both come from playing for the 2023 League Cup with opposite results since the Academy achieved a 2-1 away victory against Tigre while Xeneize lost 1-0 against Sarmiento in Junín but it should be noted that both coaches put a majority substitutes in these matches.
This match will be defining for both teams since they invested a lot in their respective teams with the aim of going far in the most important tournament in South American football. Next, we present all the preview of this very important meeting for both Xeneize and the Academy.
In which stadium is Racing vs. Boca played for the Copa Libertadores Quarterfinals?
Schedule: 02:00 (Thursday) in Spain, 21:30 in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, 20:30 in Chile, Bolivia and Venezuela, 19:30 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 18:00 in Mexico
Referee: Andrés Matonte (URU)
How can you see Racing vs Boca for the Copa Libertadores Quarterfinals?
TV channel: FOX Sports and Telefé
streaming online: Star +, Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have contracted the cable service of the different companies).
What is the latest racing news?
The Academy achieved the objective of obtaining a good result in the first leg in order to define the series at home and in front of its public. Fernando Gago is waiting for the evolution of the injuries of Juan Nardoni and Roger Martínez to define the eleven that will take the field of play next Wednesday.
What is the latest news from Boca?
The loss against Sarmiento was very bad news, not only because of the result, but also because of how it happened, since the players showed one of their worst versions. Now, Almirón must decide the replacement for Valentín Barco who was torn in the first leg and it is expected that he will not come from Lucas Janson or Exequiel Zeballos.
possible formations
Racing: Arias; Rubio, Sigali, Piovi; Rojas, Almendra, Moreno, Oróz; Quintero, Romero and Ojeda.
Mouth: Romero, Figal, Rojo, Valnetini: Medina, Pol Fernández, Equi Fernández, Zeballos, Fabra and Cavani.
Forecast
It will be a tight and highly contested match, similar to the first leg, but the Academy will advance to the semifinals after obtaining a 1-0 win with a goal from Anibal Moreno.
