After passing to the next round in the Copa Argentina, Boca Juniors will seek to reaffirm the positive streak that embraces the injured Exequiel Zeballos. Next Sunday they will face Racing Club de Avellaneda for the thirteenth round of the Professional League.
Next, we review the entire information about the duel between Xeneize and the Academy:
Date: Sunday, August 14
Where: J. Domingo Peron Stadium
Referee: Fernando Rapalini
Hour: 20:30 (ARG, BRA), 16:30 (ESP), 00:30 (MEX)
The duel will be broadcast by ESPN Premium, in a limited way, so only those who contract the cable service. If you are abroad and you don’t want to miss it, you can follow it via streaming: Fubo TV is a good option.
Racing: Gabriel Arias; Iván Pillud or Facundo Mura, Ignacio Galván, Emiliano Insúa, Eugenio Mena; Anibal Moreno, Leonel Miranda, Carlos Alcaraz; Matías Rojas, Enzo Copetti and Gabriel Hauche. DT: Fernando Gago.
Mouth: Javier Garcia; Frank Fabra, Nicolás Figal, Carlos Zambrano, Marcelo Weigandt; Pol Fernandez, Alan Varela, Juan Ramirez; Oscar Romero, Luis Vazquez and Sebastian Villa. DT: Hugh Ibarra.
Boca and Racing met 171 times in the professional era: 80 wins for Xeneize, 41 draws and 50 wins for the Academy. The last duel between the two ended 0-0 at La Bombonera, on date 9 of the last LPF.
