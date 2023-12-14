Home page World

Dead fish lie on a sandbank in the Solimoes River, caused by a severe drought in the Brazilian state of Amazonas. Droughts due to climate change are among the risks to fish populations. © picture alliance/dpa/XinHua | Lucio Tavora

The number of threatened fish is increasing rapidly, as the Red List shows. But according to experts, the large-scale extinction of species can still be slowed down with a few measures.

Dubai – The World Climate Conference ends with a statement that could advance the phase-out of fossil energy – meanwhile environmental researchers and activists believe that nature conservation is being neglected. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) is convinced that nature's role in protecting the planet is not sufficiently appreciated. “We know the planet is in critical condition,” said IUCN Director General Grethel Aguilar. “What is often overlooked is how closely the biodiversity crisis is linked to the climate crisis.”

Horrifying figures on the list of threatened species – freshwater fish evaluated for the first time

The IUCN published frightening figures on species extinction at the climate conference: According to the WWF, the figures for freshwater fish were collected for the first time for the list of threatened species. And so they weren't pleasant. Almost a quarter of the 14,898 species assessed were classified as critically endangered, including salmon. According to WWF, freshwater fish make up around half of the world's fish population. They are important for entire ecosystems. According to experts, most species in the Baltic Sea are also doing poorly. An almost surprising final declaration was published at the World Climate Conference in Dubai on Wednesday (December 13th).

Freshwater fish at risk of extinction

Extinction is also progressing in Germany: in this country, in addition to salmon, the Danube lamprey, the Chiemsee whitefish and the pearlfish are all acutely threatened. For this reason they are no longer allowed to be fished.

Another example, not just for Germany: On the updated Red List, the Atlantic salmon is now considered “potentially endangered”. Between 2006 and 2020, the global population fell by 23 percent, the IUCN reports. In Europe it was considered “endangered” for a long time. The prey for young fish is declining, and instead species that are particularly dangerous to them are multiplying. Wild salmon are also threatened by salmon lice, which are often found in salmon farms. In addition, another salmon fish is challenging the Atlantic salmon for the Pacific: the humpback salmon is becoming more and more widespread, especially in Northern Europe.

This is the Red List of Threatened Species: The scale used by the IUCN ranges from “least endangered” to “near threatened”, “endangered”, “endangered”, “critically endangered”, “extinct in the wild” and “extinct after the year 1500”. . Two further categories include species that have not yet been studied or for which there is insufficient data. The Red List has been in existence since 1964. It now includes almost 160,000 animal and plant species, of which 44,000 are threatened. The IUCN, based in Gland near Geneva (Switzerland), is an umbrella organization of governmental and non-governmental organizations for nature conservation. She gives that Red List. of endangered species. See also The "largest known" rare earth deposit in Europe discovered in Sweden

WWF Germany: Mass extinction – U-turn still possible

“We are racing practically unchecked towards the sixth mass extinction in history,” said Arnulf Köhncke, head of species protection at WWF Germany. Environmental pollution, habitat destruction as well Overfishing is the biggest reason for the loss of biodiversity. WWF experts also warn against eating Baltic Sea fish.

The main drivers of extinction are environmental pollution, dam construction and water withdrawals, invasive species and diseases, overfishing and climate change; according to the WWF, the consequences of climate change act like an accelerant. However, a turnaround is still possible with protective measures: According to the IUCN, these include natural solutions such as the renaturation of damaged landscapes, such as reforestation. More trees would therefore ensure healthier soil and space for biodiversity, and mangroves – i.e. trees that grow in coastal waters in the tropics – are valuable biotopes that need to be restored. (dpa/kat)