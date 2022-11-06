In the last match of the 2022 Argentine football season, Racing was crowned champion of the Argentine Football Champions Trophy after defeating Boca 2-1 in a controversial match with a huge number of expulsions and incidents between the players. This victory represented star number 38 for the Avellaneda team.
With this title, the Academy is located 4th in the historical ranking of titles, counting international conquests, in Argentine football behind Boca (73 titles), River (69 titles) and its historical rival Independiente (45 titles). . As for the Champions Trophy, it is the second time in its history that it has won this title after having lifted the Cup in 2019 from Tigre 2-0.
In recent years, the team that hosts the Cilindro de Avellaneda has been the protagonist in many of the tournaments after a period that did not allow it to add stars for many years. His most recent titles were the local tournament in 2014, the 2018/19 Argentine Superliga and the aforementioned Champions Trophy in 2019.
Racing managed to close its 2022 season with a title that eluded it after having been the protagonist in all the championships it played throughout the season and in which, due to small details, it could not keep the title.
