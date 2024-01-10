If a racing team hires a woman, it is again not good.

Sometimes days go by when we don't talk about Mahindra. That is an Indian manufacturer of cars and commercial vehicles. They have been participating in Formula E since its founding and even employ a prominent person.

No, not Robert Doornbos but none other than Nyck de Vries! The Frisian driver was given his due after 10 mediocre races on the AlphaTauri soapbox. Given his track record (Formula 2 champion, Formula E champion), he quickly found a new job.

Race team hires woman

He was joined by a very special colleague: Ava! Her last name gives her 'Beyond Reality' and just like that blow-up doll from the neighbor across the street, this lady is very, er, not real.

In fact, while the inflatable doll has physical properties, this is not the case with Ava. It was created by AI. Unlike your neighbor's doll, Ava can produce different facial expressions and appears to be a perfect person legit to be a person.

So much legit that Mahindra therefore employed her. Mahindra sounds very Indian, but the team is actually from Banbury, Great Britain. Indeed, exactly the same place where the Haas F1 team comes from.

Ava currently has 456 followers and 12 posts. Her latest post is that she is starting work at Mahindra. The internet is not happy about it and goes completely crazy on the internet. They should have chosen a real woman at Mahindra! Such typical male behavior, this!

But why did they do this at Mahindra? Because of course the woke part of the internet went crazy. How dare they?!?! If they hire a woman, she is an artificial but beautiful lady without an opinion of her own! That's not possible in 2024, is it?

Nuance, nuance

Then it is now time for the oh-so-important and now famous Autoblog nuance. Because what is going on now? Well, just assume Mahindra had the best intentions. The order is most likely an important one. There's a good chance that Mahindra would have FIRST decided to use an AI mascot on social media. You know, to demonstrate that you're moving with the times.

And when putting together the mascot, it is better not to choose a male mascot, because then the social media channels will explode because you choose a man even with an artificial person. So you give priority to a female mascot. And then you have to choose between an ugly or a beautiful woman.

Now my brother-in-law will always choose an ugly woman, but yes, if Mahindra had done that, there would be criticism. “Oh yes, only ugly women understand motorsport! Sexists!”. So they thought: let's create a beautiful lady. And it happened.

By the way, you can simply find the answer on Mahindra racing's Insta post: “She's passionate about Formula E”. Well, just find a woman of flesh and blood with a passion for Formula E…

Through: Mahindra on Instagram

