Everyday cars are usually dressed up in the area painting, of a single color. Some small variations can come from the bumpers of different shades, with excessive use – in the past – of plastic black; or from the roof, even in that case in contrast with the rest of the bodywork. The speech is very different when you level up with performance: the colors become more flamboyant, and more cheeky combinations can happen. One of the most popular variants, especially in the States, is that of the so-called Racing Stripes: stripes of a different color from the bodywork, which run along the hood in the first place, and in some cases also along the roof area, able to distinguish the car from standard tastes.

The history of motoring says that the first Racing Stripes were applied to the bodies in 1951, in the United States, by the team Cunningham. Two parallel blue stripes stood out on the white cars: this helped the spectators, who were immediately able to see them among the competitors. The evolution then moved on to an opposite theme, blue cars with white stripes, thanks to Carroll Shelby, which inaugurated a theme that later became American in all respects. Recently, the most iconic car to take up the Racing Stripes theme was the Dodge Viper, universally recognized through this type of livery. There is no shortage of variants, such as the single strip, or more daring compositions with small lines of different colors that run on more elaborate bonnets. But the goal is always the same: distinguish the car from the crowd.

There Shelby Cobra 427 from 1967 is one of the most iconic cars to have obtained the Racing Stripes livery. With its dark blue topped with white stripes it is instantly recognizable even by those not so accustomed to the automotive theme. The car had only one goal: to demonstrate the portability, on and off the track, of an agile British-style chassis combined with powerful American engines. It was a success.

There Dodge Viper is the direct heir of the Shelby spirit, as far as this type of livery is concerned. This car, which is a symbol among the nineties supercars, has also had many successes in racing as well as on the streets of the most economically viable American cities. However, its peculiar style has conquered Europe and Asia, and still today it is one of those cars that “turn heads” when passing, also for reasons of sound thanks to the engines with a displacement greater than 8 liters.

While it doesn’t quite come with a pair of strips, the one is worth listing as well Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport among the cars with a characteristic livery able to ‘cut’ the classic uniformity of the colors on the bonnet. Its single strip closed the era of the C4 Corvette, accompanied by a 330 horsepower V8 engine.

Also Lotus Elise, the model that accompanied the British brand for over 25 years, has had some ‘striped’ versions. For example, we recall the Sport 220 Heritage Edition, with sporty details able to adorn the excellent performance package of one of the most agile and fun cars on sale in history.

Ford has had several models with the Racing Stripes in full view throughout its history. Impossible not to report the muscle car Mustang, which over the many years on the list has always had an eye on this type of livery. Not only has Shelby prepared a lot of it, with its special chemistry, but Ford itself has also been able to maintain this common thread. The stripes have accompanied the most recent versions, as well as the iconic ones of the sixties.

The same idea was also exploited by Ford for the GT, a tribute to the prototype sports racing of the sixties, that is, in the middle of the GT40 era. This supercar makes the livery one of its distinctive points, with several options available.

Bugatti has also traveled the road of the Racing Stripes, albeit with unconventional colors and shapes. An example is the Chiron Super Sport 300+ in black livery with orange stripes. A monster of power capable of getting noticed also for its aesthetic attitude. In any case, it must be remembered that brands such as Bugatti, the hyper-luxury ones, offer unique opportunities in terms of color choices, and it is no coincidence that the Racing Stripes are one of the most valued options in the customization stage.

Pure Mini can bring its Racing Stripes as a dowry. Since she returned to being a protagonist in the European market – thanks to the contribution of BMW – she has explored various aesthetic themes that have brought her luck. From the checkered flag on the roof to the Union Jack on the headlights, Mini wanted to give racing a strategic importance. In the photo a recent one Mini Cooper S demonstrates how the hood stripes are seamlessly integrated with the whole idea of ​​style behind the modern subcompact.

One of the oldest expressions of the hood stripes was brought by Renaultagain in the sixties, thanks to 8 Gordini. That version, more powerful (90 horsepower), led the Losanga to inaugurate a long series of cars designed for young people and performance. In fact, more recent Gordini versions have appeared in the Renault list, as in the case of the Twingo also equipped with stripes on the hood in the exact same position (on the right, in line with the driver’s position).

Finally, we can also mention Abarth, which with the version of the Supersport point from 2012: equipped with the 1.4 turbo MultiAir version with 180 HP and 270 Nm of torque, it also had a very particular two-tone livery, able to take up the theme of the stripes in a different way than the American standard