Sometimes Puma proposes and God disposes. Racing presented this summer the second collection of this stage of the German feline brand with the Santander club. With a conservative cut, received with moderate enthusiasm, not to say a division of opinions, among racinguismo and in which the main novelty had to be found in that none of the three shirts chose the color green: the traditional white (with green highlights, yes) with black pants, a red with white pants and a navy blue, with pants and socks of the same color. Only nine games later, and without having yet been able to use the away kit, he has already looked in five different ways. The last, red-black-black, last Sunday in San Sebastián.

Nacho Cubero (AS)



How could it be otherwise, In the three games played at home, Rozada’s men wore the canonical image of the team, white-black-green, while they dressed with the third baggage, all navy blue, in the Cantabrian derby in San Lorenzo, in front of the Laredo Sports Club. He did it because he wanted to, since the clothes that the Charles wears this campaign, red-white-red, would have made it possible for the people of Santander to have played with their traditional colors.

Nacho Cubero (AS)



As a matter of fact, the federal regulations, which do not allow the colors of the shirts to coincide, nor those of the pants, nor those of the socks, have meant that the second set could not be released in full. What’s more, the red shirt could not be released until this Sunday and has had to be done with black pants (since Sanse uses them in white). Instead, Racing has played with white trousers and shirt, with green socks, in two games, against Leioa (he wears red and blue in his shirt and dark pants) and Arenas (he wears red in his jacket and black pants).

Aiol (AS)



As well on two occasions the green and whites have been blue and white, in Lezama (their only victory as a visitor) and in Mutilva (eliminated from the Cup, the kit was not the talisman), forced by the coincidences with the colors of Bilbao Athletic and Mutilvera. For the next two games there is no doubt that in El Sardinero Puma and Dios agree: the white shirt with green highlights, black pants and green socks …, and that Amorebieta and Real Unión dress as they want. Or as the referee leaves them.