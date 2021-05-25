Racing and Rentistas face today, Tuesday, May 25, in a new match for Date 6 of Group E of the Copa Libertadores, at the Presidente Perón stadium, better known as Cilindro de Avellaneda, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Schedule and where to watch the game online and on television today

With the arbitration of the Chilean Nicolás Gamboa, the meeting between Racing y Rentistas will be held from 9:00 p.m. (Argentine time) and can be seen live on ESPN (Channel 103 of Cablevisión and 623 of DirecTV) and online by streaming on ESPN Play and Cablevisión Flow.

Possible formations

Racing 11: Gabriel Arias; Iván Pillud, Leonardo Sigali, Nery Domínguez, Eugenio Mena; Ignacio Piatti, Julián López, Leonel Miranda; Tomás Chancalay, Darío Cvitanich and Enzo Copetti or Maximiliano Lovera or Iván Maggi. DT: Juan Pizzi.

The Rentistas 11: Nicolás Rossi; Andrés Rodales, Martín González, Joaquín Sosa, Lucas Morales; Ramiro Cristóbal, Mario García, Urreta, Emiliano Villar, Juninho Rocha; Salomón Rodríguez. DT: Martín Varini.

Fixture, results and standings

