One more season, Racing Murcia will change venues to play their home games. After having done it last year in the Las Torres de Cotillas field, this coming season they will do it in the Pitín de San Javier, since the Murcian team will be a subsidiary of the Marmenorense club, which moves to Cartagena to play on the grass field from the Gómez Meseguer Sports City and his name will be Racing Cartagena-Mar Menor, as confirmed to LA VERDAD last Monday by Daniel Núñez, owner of Mar Menor FC.

Daniel Núñez said that “we are not going to leave San Javier without football. We do not want the fans of San Javier to feel orphaned by football, after making the decision to go to Cartagena.

The reason for this transfer, Núñez added, is because the “project in San Javier is unfeasible. We have no fans or aid from the City Council or the support of any company. In Cartagena we believe that we are going to have a greater social mass and better possibilities of sponsorships. We will be the second team in the city, but with much better prospects than the ones we had in San Javier,” concluded Núñez.