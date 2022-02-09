For the first time in Argentine soccer, the Avellaneda club presented its men’s and women’s teams in a mixed training session in its stadium and in front of its fans.
The line of fans began to surround the Presidente Perón stadium at 8 in the morning. The event, which included joint training for both teams and presentation of the reinforcements for this new season, began at 9:30. The team led by Fernando Gago entered the field of play and formed a tunnel to receive the players led by Agustín Benchimol.
In the men’s squad, Racing presented Facundo Mura, Emiliano Insua, Jonathan Gómez, Gonzalo Piovi and Edwin Cardona (former Boca player, denounced for gender violence).
After the joint soccer practice in small spaces between the two professional teams and in front of hundreds of fans, the teams presented their additions. In the female category, they presented Belén Spenig, Paula Valbuena, Melina Moreno, Julieta Blanco and Florencia Salazar. It was also announced that the youth Laura Rivarola, Pía Fernández and Dolores Maregatti would become part of the first team.
Tuesday’s event was another step along the path that the Avellaneda club has been tracing, in relation to visibility, space and support for women’s soccer.
