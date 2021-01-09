Racing, with the farewell of coach Sebastián Beccacece, receives Newell’s, who will go for the victory to be able to obtain first place in Complementation Zone B of the Diego Maradona Cup.

The game will be played at the Presidente Perón stadium in Avellaneda from 7:10 p.m., with the refereeing by Fernando Echenique and television by Fox Sports Premium.

The group is led by Newell’s (+5 goal difference) and Vélez (+3) with nine points, followed without chances by Racing with five, Estudiantes and Godoy Cruz with four and Central Córdoba with two.

Almost a year ago, last January 26, Racing equaled at home against Atlético Tucumán (1-1), for the 17th. date of the Superliga and Becaccece debuted as a coach instead of Eduardo Coudet, who resigned and went to Inter in Brazil.

Today this stage of Beccacece will culminate since he decided to go with the sports director Diego Milito, who took him to Racing, after the former Academy player left his position due to discrepancies with the president, Víctor Blanco.

The former Defense and Justice and Independiente coach led Racing in 28 games, with 12 wins, eight draws and eight setbacks.

Racing will have to begin another stage, look for a new DT, a sports manager (the “Magician” Rubén Capria is close to being), and prepare for the Libertadores 2021 that looms as the next maximum goal.

Newell’s, directed by Frank Kudelka, had almost assured the first place of the group but fell in the Parque de la Independencia before Vélez (0-1) and was complicated.

Now he must beat Racing or hope that Vélez does not triumph, who will play with an alternative team at home against Godoy Cruz because he defines the semifinal of the South American Cup against Lanús, in order to qualify for the final.

Probable formations:

Racing Club: Gabriel Arias; Iván Pillud, Nery Domínguez, Mauricio Martínez and Santiago Mena, Fabricio Domínguez, Luciano Miranda and Matías Rojas; Lorenzo Melgarejo; Lisandro López and Héctor Fértoli. DT: Sebastián Beccacece.

Newell’s Old Boys: Ramiro Macagno; Ángelo Gabrielli or Manuel Llano, Manuel Guanini, Santiago Gentiletti or Manuel Capasso and Mariano Bíttolo; Jerónimo Cacciabue, Pablo Pérez, Juan Sforza and Alexis Rodríguez; Sebastián Palacios and Maximiliano Rodríguez. DT: Frank Kudelka.