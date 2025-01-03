The King’s Cup continues its course and this Friday January 3rd

They will measure their strength in the stadium A Malata Stadium

Racing Ferrol and Rayo Vallecano

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Sixteenths of the championship.

Racing Ferrol – Rayo Vallecano

Copa del Rey match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Racing Ferrol and Rayo Vallecano today

The match between Racing Ferrol and Rayo Vallecano corresponding to the day Sixteenths The Copa del Rey takes place today, Friday, January 3, at the A Malata Stadium. The game will start at 7:00 p.m. and you can watch it on LaLiga TV M3, M+ LaLiga TV 4.

Check here the rest of the Copa del Rey matches of the day, the Racing Ferrol calendar, the Rayo Vallecano calendar and the Copa del Rey statistics. You can also check the Copa del Rey classification.