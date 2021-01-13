Real Unión is a good Second B. Serious team. Rocky. Maybe not very bright, except that Capelete and Madrazo, their extremes, have the day, but of those who do not give you anything. All this being so, the rival is not Racing’s main problem. The key to the descent into hell that Aritz Solabarrieta’s team is now starring must be found inside the local dressing room. In the heads of their players and technicians to be more precise. They just don’t believe. And it does not matter whether it is played on the tiny artificial grass of Gobela than on the tapestry of El Sardinero or Zubieta. Neither cold, nor mud, nor kicks, nor arbitration actions …, there has been none of that and, the truth, no one has left that dressing room arguing it. Win not win, but do not seek apologies. Probably, with all the laps that the coach is giving the eleven and the system, what this group needs the most is to get ahead on the scoreboard and, from there, receive affection from the stands.

Solabarrieta, who has only been on board for two weeks, knows that if he loses with the Real Unión he has almost all the ballots to be fired. And if he ties he will not be very safe in office either. So the one from Ondarroa has decided that if he has to fall, let it be with his boots on. Nothing with five defenders, the most talented all in the eleven, Soko from the start and the one who moves the most. Considering what has been seen so far in the tips, the leading role in attack is wanted more in the creators than in the tip: Martín Solar, Pablo Torre and Álvaro Cejudo.

Nacho Cubero (AS)



So far Racing has played 5-3-2, 4-4-2 and 4-3-3. There are many possibilities that against Real Unión, because of what they trained yesterday behind closed doors, the team is much closer to emerging with a 4-2-3-1, but in its more offensive aspect, With Bustos on the left back and Martín Solar (who earned it with his personality against Amorebieta) he is sure as a pivot. At his side, predictably, will be Íñigo, although without completely ruling out Nana. From three center-backs and two defensive pivots on Sunday, to playing with two behind and a pair of midfielders much more offensive. If something is guaranteed with Solar on the field, it is that, unlike in the last games, when the defenders or the goalkeeper raise their heads, there will always be at least one asking for it. He.

The three-quarters line is also going to be new. Patrick Soko, practically unpublished since he arrived, will line up with Pablo Torre and Álvaro Cejudo. From a talent point of view, there is nothing else to throw at in that locker room. It may not be the most physical team, nor the best in the air game, but taking into account the results and that they have conceded two goals from set pieces in the last two games, it does not seem that much will be lost either. Another thing will be if there are spare parts on the bench to maintain that team profile (because there are several that do not have 90 ‘in the tank), but the coach must think that that bridge will already cross when he reaches the river.

Nacho Cubero (AS)



The Real Unión, whose reference in the center of the field is Jagoba Beobide, who spent a season marked by injuries in Santander, arrives at El Sardinero after drawing with a lot of work, and without suffering excessively, against the leader in Lezama. The three points at stake, the last of this first round in the group would leave Real Unión, if they win, tied in playoff positions with Sanse and if the local team get them, those from Solabarrieta would continue to be those from Solabarrieta and would be only two points from the playoff and with a whole round to play. It would rain less … if they win, of course.