Draws at the Rubial between two teams that put security in defense before attack in search of the rival goal, a situation that rarely occurred on the part of both. The Águilas, who from the beginning tried to play their usual game by creating plays from the center of the field through Abenza and Tropi, found themselves in all the closed spaces where Lalo and Carrillo perfectly fulfilled their mission of hindering the local game, all of this with the rest of the visiting team in their field when it was their turn to defend.

The Águilas also played a similar game when they lost possession of the ball, the two teams and especially their coaches were aware that whoever took the lead on the scoreboard had a great chance of winning and that is why they tried to ensure their defensive facets.

Eagles Iván Buigues, Dani Pérez, Pelón, Athuman, Góngora (Ebuka, 61), Mario Abenza, Tropi, Isi Ros, Baeza (Aitor Pons, 61), Bravo (V. Fenoll, 87) and Francis Ferrón (Pablo González, 82) . 0 – 0 Racing Cartagena Iván Martínez, Tekio, D. Ruiz, Cifu, Morros, Lalo, Carrillo, Gonzalo (Pepe Bernal, 68), Diego López (Montejo, 68), Raúl (Alvarito, 85) and Álex Peque (Juanmi, 85). Referee:

Gutiérrez Perera, from the Andalusian school. He admonished the local Pelón and the visitors Carrillo, Raúl and D. Ruiz.

Incidents:

El Rubial, 2500 people.

Despite the precautions of both teams, there were some actions that could have ended in a goal, although few, the visitors were able to take the lead on the scoreboard after 12 minutes of play but a very attentive Athuman managed to clear the ball on the same goal line. And already in the second half, minute 63, it was Iván Buigues who made a spectacular intervention against a cross shot by Raúl that was difficult to stop. The Águilas, for their part, had their best chance with a backheel from Francis Ferrón that crashed into the crossbar with Iván Martínez unable to react.

The defenses of both teams were more effective in a derby in which scoring opportunities were scarce

In the end the goal did not come and both teams ended up settling for adding a point which, apparently during the match, is the result that best suits the merits of each.

A point that leaves the two Murcian teams tied on eight points along with Yeclano in the middle of the noble zone of the table and very close to the first classified in group IV of the Second Federation.