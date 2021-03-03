The Racing Club player, Eugenio Mena, suffers from a sequel of pneumopathy as a result of the coronavirus and will not be part of the delegation that will travel to Santiago del Estero to play the final of the Argentine Super Cup against River Plate.

“Eugenio Mena underwent routine cardiological and respiratory studies, observing a sequela of pneumopathy. Therefore, the defender will not be part of the delegation that will travel to Santiago del Estero to dispute the Argentine Super Cup,” reported the Avellaneda institution on their social networks.

These are not good days for the trans-Andean since on Tuesday, February 23, he was diagnosed with Covid-19 and he missed the game in which his team equalized without goals against Estudiantes de La Plata, on date 3 of Zone A of the League Professional.

ℹ️ Medical report TO @keno_mena Routine cardiological and respiratory studies were performed, observing a sequela of pneumopathy. Therefore, the defender will not be part of the delegation that will travel to Santiago del Estero to dispute the #SupercopaArgentina. pic.twitter.com/LNUUzsG9Iv – Racing Club (@RacingClub) March 3, 2021

Regarding the squad, he did his last jobs thinking about the duel against Nuñez’s men with tactical tasks and set pieces. In turn, all the tests yielded negative results.

In addition, Mauricio Martínez trained normally for the second day in a row, after having recovered from the tear in the right femoral biceps and will travel to Santiago, while Maximiliano Cuadra and Benjamín Garré carried out their corresponding work to continue with the adjustment of their ailments physical.

The rest of the footballers cited by coach Juan Antonio Pizzi are Gabriel Arias, Gastón Gómez, Matías Tagliamonte, Juan Cáceres, Alexis Soto, Iván Pillud, Ezequiel Schelotto, Leonardo Sigali, Joaquín Novillo, Fabricio Domínguez, Matías Rojas, Ignacio Piatti, Lorenzo Melgarejo, Leonel Miranda, Carlos Alcaraz, Nery Domínguez, Aníbal Moreno, Héctor Fértoli, Enzo Copetti, Darío Cvitanich, Nicolás Reniero, Tomás Chancalay and Maximiliano Lovera.

In this way, the Academy will seek to overcome Marcelo Gallardo’s River on Thursday from 10:10 p.m. at the modern Estadio Único Madres de Cities, in Santiago del Estero, with the arbitration of Darío Herrera and transmission of the cable signal TNT Sports, with the title of the Argentine Super Cup at stake.

