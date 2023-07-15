With the new EQE, Mercedes-AMG presents another milestone in its electrification strategy: the first fully electric SUV from the high-performance sports car brand. Its variable interior and its performance-oriented driving concept make it the most versatile electric vehicle from Mercedes. The new model also offers generous space for passengers and luggage. Its two powerful electric motors and its fully variable all-wheel drive form the basis of the typical AMG dynamic driving experience.

Among the most notable devices among a host of these are the AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension with adaptive damping, rear-axle steering and AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL, an AMG-specific body roll stabilization system. To this must be added the new SOUND EXPERIENCE sound system and the exterior and interior design. Two variants of the new high-performance SUV from Mercedes are available: the EQE 43 4MATIC model and the even sportier EQE 53 4MATIC plus.

Many characteristic design elements of the sports brand AMG ensure a high level of support and reinforce the sporty flair of the EQE. This includes the specific Black-Panel radiator grille with chrome hot-stamped vertical struts, the integrated Mercedes star and brand badging on the bonnet with the AMG emblem instead of the Mercedes star. The standard DIGITAL LIGHT headlights have an AMG-specific projection when opening and closing the vehicle. Added to this are the aerodynamically optimized 21-inch or 22-inch AMG light-alloy wheels.







The new EQEs recreate a sporty interior atmosphere for their occupants, among other things, the seats with individual design of the upholstery modules and special upholstery in imitation leather with microfiber and red topstitching. The AMG keys fitted as standard give access to the most important driving programs without having to take your hands off the wheel. The menus on the left steering wheel button can be individually supplemented, replaced or reduced. To do this, a list is displayed on the touchscreen multimedia display, which includes more than 15 information and setting options with direct access via the buttons on the steering wheel. Both EQE models can be optionally equipped with the innovative Hyperscreen MBUX display. This large, warped-surface display unit stretches from side to side of the dashboard. Three screens arranged under a cover glass make up a visual unit. The MBUX Hyperscreen information system also allows the driver to gain access to a wide range of streaming services.

The new EQE SUVs from Mercedes-AMG feature a performance-optimized drive concept with two electric motors. The powerful electric drivetrain, consisting of one motor on the front axle and one on the rear axle, also makes possible fully variable all-wheel drive, which ideally converts drive power into performance in any driving situation. The power scale ranges from 350 kW (476 hp) in the EQE 43 4MATIC to 505 kW (687 hp) in the EQE 53 4MATIC with the optional DYNAMIC package with boost function. The maximum torque ranges from 858 to 1,000 newton-meters, a figure comparable to that developed by a Formula 1 car. The torque is checked 160 times per second and adjusted if necessary. The distribution of the engine torque between both axles is regulated according to the selected driving program. Also noteworthy is the AMG RIDE CONTROL+ chassis with air suspension and adaptive variable damping, based on a four-link axle at the front, a multi-link axle at the rear, suspension arms and more rigid transverse stabilizers. Both EQE models are fitted as standard with active rear axle steering, to improve maneuverability in slow corners or in urban traffic. At speeds below 60 km/h, the rear wheels rotate in the opposite direction to the front wheels. From a speed of 60 km/h, the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the front wheels.









The new Mercedes-AMG EQEs are equipped with a high-power battery with a voltage of 328 volts. The battery has a useful energy content of 90.6 kWh, with which a range of 469 kilometers is achieved. Another novelty is the possibility of updating the battery management system using the wireless OTA (over the air) technique to implement successive improvements. An additional advantage of this new generation of batteries is the short charging times. The energy storage allows charging with direct current in fast charging stations with a power of up to 170 kW. In this case, the electricity to travel up to 170 kilometers can be charged in just 15 minutes. Thanks to the on-board charger, the electrified EQE can be charged in the private garage or at public charging stations with alternating current and a power of 11 kW or at fast charging stations with direct current up to 170 kW.

Added to this are intelligent charging programs, which can be activated automatically based on location. Some features increase charging efficiency, such as charging modes that help preserve battery life. The sum of all intelligent temperature and charge management measures allows high charging currents to be maintained for a long time. The standard heat pump uses waste heat from the electric drive unit (inverter and electric motor) and the high-voltage battery to heat the interior. This reduces the need for battery power for heating and therefore increases autonomy. The battery warranty covers a useful life of ten years or a mileage of 250,000 kilometers.

Technical sheet Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4MATIC:

-Motor: Two, electric

-Power: 350 kW (476 horsepower)

-Traction: Integral 4MATIC

-Auto switch

-Speed: 210 km/h.

-0 to 100: 4.5 seconds

-Autonomy: 469 kilometers

-Consumption: 23.1 kWh/100 km.

-DGT label: ZERO

-Length: 4.88 m. Width: 1.93 m. Height: 1.67 m.

-Empty weight: 2,600 kilos

– Trunk: 520 liters.

Price: From 118,134 euros