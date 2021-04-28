Racing can only take a miracle away from the 1st RFEF. With 12 rental points over the only one that can reach you, you only need to earn one point or leave some point on the Osasuna B road to continue next season in the third echelon of Spanish football. It wasn’t the goal, but at least damage has been contained. If you can’t win, tie. If someone considered Racing-Osasuna B as a final, they ran out of it after a quarter of an hour. Without being a recital, those of Solabarrieta finally reached the level in their stadium and lived a placid afternoon.

The game started with two Osasuna warnings, and two good saves by Lucas Díaz stretching to the far post with a poisoned shot and a foot changed from Córdoba from the right and Hualde from the left. From there, with patience, Racing took control of the ball, proving once again that the double pivot Íñigo-Riki, combined with Soko, Pablo Torre and Bustos in the three quarters, is the formation that controls the game the most. gives those of Solabarrieta. In this game, moreover, in which goals are paid so dearly, fortune counts and getting ahead on the scoreboard at 11 ‘helped reassure the locals. Good center from the corner of Pablo Torre and imperial header from Bernardo Matic, which left the fridge two months later. The rojillos accused the blow and suddenly lost the gas that they exhibited in the first minutes.

Bernardo Matic thus got his first goal in Spain.

On 18 ‘there was one of those moments that make you consider having decided to spend the afternoon in a stadium as well used: Pablo Torre, with the ball sewn to his foot and his gaze on the horizon, filtered a fantastic pass behind the backs of the players. centrals and Cedric, the Cedric of now, the one with a change of pace and confidence, read the play and beat Álvarez under. How many goals would Cedric score at this point if in October, November and thereafter he had been at the level of April? Where would Racing be if it had had in October, November and thereafter a ‘9’ like the Cedric in April?

From the second green and white goal, the game entered a languid phase, in which the Navarrese seemed to be defeated and the Racinguistas played comfortable, just pending to be able to indulge in hooking a quality play. It became a bullfighting hall, with a good blow from Pablo Torre or Cedric and little else. The ball, yes, was clearly from the locals and at no time did the possibility of a turnaround in the game seem to be sensed.

Cedric crossed the ball to the far post at 3-0, his 10th goal of the season.

The game was resumed anyway, in a kind of armistice, with Racing playing comfortable and looking to like each other and the Navarrese sad. The best of the second half came with a great goal from Cedric, a pass from Íñigo, probably the best of the game, culminating a team play at the first touch and that the linesman defeated when he raised the flag, marking a non-existent offside. Shortly after, Solabarrieta began the carousel of changes, this time to distribute minutes and not to correct mistakes, and Cedric finished his afternoon by sentencing with the right hand !!! a pass from Soko from the baseline, 3-0. A bad coverage of a counter between Isma López and Óscar Gil led the people of Pamplona to sweeten the score.

The game also left, aside from the game and the scoreboard, the detail of seeing Lars Gerson in the stands after his disastrous performance in Zaragoza and the back to eleven, three months later, by Bernardo Matic. He was good and, in addition, he scored his first goal as a racing player with a good header.