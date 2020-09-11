Racing completes its left facet with a Catalan footballer, Joan Maynau, 24, who arrives from Llagostera, in whose quarry he has skilled. Maynau, who final season performed in 25 of the 28 video games performed (in 24 as a starter) is a clearly offensive footballer, who began as a left winger and who in latest seasons has been recycled as a left again, though In all probability the place that has tailored probably the most to his qualities is that of lane, when his workforce performs with protection of three centrals.

The left-hander from the attractive city of Tossa de Mar (the place Dmitry Piterman lived earlier than transferring to Santander) acknowledged in an interview on the Llagostera web site that “Offensively issues have at all times been simpler for me however the defensive facet has at all times been my pending difficulty and right here I’ve improved quite a bit. I lacked extra depth when it got here to defending, being extra centered and attentive and speaking extra with my teammates, so I might make two or three severe defensive errors per sport. I’ve additionally realized to raised choose when to hitch the assault and when to not. There are occasions that I’d go up like loopy, however, because the coach says, the primary is to defend. He has helped me quite a bit to enhance defensively. “

Essentially the most stunning factor about this signing is that his Profile is similar to that of Brazilian Pablo Andrade, a winger who can also be eminently offensive. As well as, to play on the facet, Javi Rozada additionally has the choices of Simón, who did very properly towards Sanse, on the facet and people of Bustos, Camus, Saúl García and Nico in entrance. Not everybody goes to remain within the first workforce, it’s apparent, and virtually everybody can play for the opposite profile, however in fact the coach from Oviedo has choices to select from in that space of ​​the sector proper now.

Within the case of Brazilian facet, with micro-tear of fibers within the anterior rectus of his left leg, his evolution appears fairly speedy and this morning he was already seen on the grass, like Saúl García, who has been out for 2 weeks with discomfort within the pubis.