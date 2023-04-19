Being part of Group A together with Flamengo, Aucas and Ñublense, Racing Club is participating in the current Copa Libertadores 2023, where he will seek to emulate what happened in 1967when the club reached its maximum glory by winning the tournament for the only time in its history.
For the nostalgic fans of the “Academy”, or simply for soccer fans, we will review how Racing was formed, which was the second team from their country to consecrate themselves at the continental level and the first to win the Intercontinental.
With 20 games, it is the team that needed to play the most games in the same tournament to win the title, beating Nacional from Uruguay in the final after drawing 0-0 in both Avellaneda and Montevideo. For the only time in the history of the tournament, a definition ended goalless in the first 180 minutes, leading to a third game where the title was defined for the “Academy”.
Agustín Mario Cejas was an Argentine soccer player who served as a goalkeeper for Racing Club, such as Huracán and River, and in Brazil. He was part of the historic José del Racing team that won the Copa Libertadores and Intercontinental in 1967.
The “Mariscal”, one of the best defenders in the history of Argentine soccer. He began his career at Racing Club in 1961. Symbol of “José’s Team”. He passed away in 2016.
“Panadero” Díaz, who died in 2018, was a fundamental part of the Racing team that won Libertadores and Intercontinental, to later form part of the CT of “Coco” Basile, who was his partner in this historic squad.
Captain of the World Champion Racing. Thus, Martin was renamed The big captain Jose’s Team. Before he had played in Chacarita and Argentinos Juniors.
“La Chancha”, as he was known in the soccer world, was born on May 17, 1943 in Baradero (Buenos Aires province) and came to Racing in 1966 from Independiente, after having won the Copa Libertadores at that club in 1964 and 1965.
“Coco”, born in Bahía Blanca, is an idol at Racing Club for what he has done as a footballer and as a coach. He played for Racing Club between 1964 and 1970, where he began playing as a midfielder until the arrival of Pizzuti, who put him as a defender.
The Brazilian, the only non-Argentine on this team, scored the opening goal in the tiebreaker: it was 14 minutes into the first half. The funny thing is that he came to Racing from his classic rival, Independiente.
After emerging from Estudiantes, in 1963 he was transferred to Boca Juniors, where he became Argentine soccer champion in 1964 and, with few opportunities among the starters, he was incorporated by Racing Club in 1965, where he continued to win.
The great goal by Juan Carlos “el Chango” Cárdenas remained in the memory, who consecrated that team as the first Argentine world champion, on the glorious Montevidean afternoon of November 4, 1967 against Celtic of Scotland, but first he was part of Racing champion of the Libertadores.
That August 29, 1967, at the National Stadium in Santiago de Chile, Raffo scored Racing’s second goal, when the first half was dying. Then Nacional would discount for 2 to 1, but it would not be enough.
He was part of the Argentine team with which he managed to win the Copa América in 1957. He also played matches with the Italian team. After a first stage, he returned to Racing in 1966, and with La Academia he won: the Argentine First Division Championship that same year and the Copa Libertadores de América and the Intercontinental Cup in 1967. In 1968 he concluded his career with the club Avellaneda with 44 goals in 139 games.
