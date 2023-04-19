On 7/25/45 Juan Carlos Chango Cárdenas was born, scorer of the goal that consecrated Racing as World Champion in 1967. Fioravanti is the one who shouts “Argentine goal” in the story. It was the first time at the top for a national team. pic.twitter.com/6fDb0xaMfx

— VarskySports (@VarskySports) July 25, 2019