Sunday, November 5, 2023, 08:11



Racing Cartagena was defeated this Saturday in their home match against Marbella (0-3) in a match in which they lacked defensive strength and lack of punch in the rival area. Thus, although Javi Motos’ team came out well in the match, a mistake by Iván condemned his team in the first minutes, when Gato put the leader ahead. The locals tried in every way, but Marbella’s offensive strength ended up marking the differences.

Maldonado, in ’93 and Muñoz, in ’96, sealed the Andalusian victory at the Gómez Meseguer, which caused Javi Motos’ men to remain two points above the relegation places and one point above the playout. Today, bottom team Cartagena B receives the Betis reserve team at La Manga Club (4:00 p.m.) and La Unión goes to Atlético Antoniano’s field (12:00 p.m.).