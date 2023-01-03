In case of accident the equipment Of safety of a’racing car are essential to protect the safety of the pilot and navigator when we are on board racing cars.

In addition to the mechanical preparation, a racing car also requires an important intervention for the safety of the drivers through a targeted set-up with some mandatory elements so that the car obtains the technical passport necessary to participate in the competitions.

Among the Italian companies that design and produce components for the safety of a racing car there is Sparcoalso starring in F1 and in the main world championships.

Racing car safety, mandatory equipment

They are indispensable for maximum safety in a racing car 8 equipment some of which are homologated by the FIA ​​and with an expiry date.

1) Rollbar or safety cage

2) Helmet

3) Hans

4) Sports seats

5) Seat belts

6) Fireproof suit

7) Extinguishing system

8) Battery switch

9) Steering wheel

In the event of an accident, they are the first 3 that guarantee the safety and security of the pilot and any navigator: rollbar (the safety cage), seats, helmet, hans and belts. While in case of principle of fire, for protection, thefire extinguishing system and fireproof suit.

Rollbar or safety cage

The equipment of a racing car that runs on the track or in rally first includes the rollbarwhich has the dual task of toughen up the structure of the car e to protect the crew in the event of an accident. It is a tubular structure steel welded to the body.

The roll cage is essential for the safety of the crew of a racing car

In case of fire aboard a racing car is present an extinguishing system that can be operated directly by the crew, or through a command from outside the car, usually on the bonnet identified with the letter “E”. In the passenger compartment, under the seats, there are also some fire extinguishers wieldable.

Pilot helmet

The helmet is the element that protects the most vulnerable point of a rider. To resist any type of impact it is made in resistant material and fire retardant inside. The last generation ones are FIA homologated with standard 8859-2015, 8860-2004 or 8860-2010 and use resistant and light materials such as carbon or kevlar. Formula 1 and motorcycle racers use full face helmets while those engaged in type rallies jet open in the front and integrate a microphone and headphones that allow it to talk to the navigator.

Sparco Prime RJ-I 8860 Supercarbon helmet

For example the helmet Prime RJ-I 8860 Supercarbon by SparcoFIA 8860-2010 approved, features a full carbon fiber shell and is designed for maximum protection and comfort for crews engaged in rallies.

Hans

The drivers competing on the track and in rallies put a lot of strain on their necks and for this reason, in order not to tire them too much, they use a very important safety device called Hans collar. It is an element linked to the helmet and placed on the shoulders of the pilot (and navigator) and linked which has the task of limiting forward head movement. Helps and protects riders from neck injury risks. With the Hans device, the tensile forces on the neck in a head-on collision are reduced by more than 80%.

Hans Sparco Ultimate collar

In rallies the Hans collar is made in carbon fiber and are mounted under the seat belts with the rear at a 60 degree angle.

Racing car seats

The drivers inside a racing car sit on highly technological seats, designed for the maximum comfort and safety of the occupants.

Sparco ADV PRIME racing car seats

For example i ADV PRIME seatsproduced in the Sparco factories in Vulpiano (TO), present carbon fiber monocoque and are made on Shape of the driver and navigator (on rally cars).

The padding with high energy absorption, they are in memory foam material, a plus that derives from Sparco’s experience in the world of racing seats. There liningin fireproof fabric, has been designed to wrap around the curves of the monocoque and designed to optimize maximum weight savings.

Carbon monocoque Sparco ADV PRIME racing car seats

Even the back and side embroideries are gone in favor of much lighter stickers. The ADV PRIME seats meet the strict regulations FIA 8862-2009.

Safety belts

For the driver’s safety in the middle of a racing car, in addition to the rollbar, the 6-point seat beltthe. For example the Sparco’s first H-9 EVOFIA 8853-2016 approved, is made up of tapes in polyester very light from 80 g/m for a total weight of less than 1.60kg. The tape is all 2″ specific for the use of the FHR systemmounts a compact T-BAR and the buckle and adjusters are in aluminum.

Sparco Prime H-9 EVO racing car seat belts

on suspenders there is a special non-slip resin (FIA approved) to ensure perfect contact with the tape and the FHR system. The fixings are a roll cage (braces and leg loops) and ultralight rifle (ventral).

Fireproof suit

There fireproof suit together with the helmet it is essential for the safety of a driver inside the cockpit of a racing car or a single-seater, especially in the event of a fire. The flame retardant material is very important to keep the flames away from the body for as long as possible. In addition to the overalls, gloves, shoes and all the complete clothing of a pilot (undersuit, socks and balaclava) are also resistant to fire. All in addition to protecting must also be to read and weigh less than 1 kg.

In 1978 the Sparco creates the first fireproof pilot suit in Kevlar, capable of resisting fire for 11 seconds. Subsequently, the Italian company introduced new combinations of materials (sandwiches) making extensive use of Nomex fibera material consisting of fire retardant fibers which guarantees safety and breathability. In 1996, the suit arrived Sparco2 and subsequently the Super lightwhich weighed about 20% less than previous suits.

Sparco Superleggera suit with FIA 8856-2018 homologation

In 2018, the Prime Proevolution of the Superleggera, which resists fire for 12 seconds, complying with the new heat transmission requirement, in accordance with the 8856-2018 approval (ISO9151:2017 and ISO15025:2017 standard). This suit, which weighs only 850 grams, is made of fabric nomex with two intermediate layers anti-static and a fourth layer with a lining microfiber in meta-aramid.

Extinguishing system for racing cars

In the event of a fire, racing cars are compulsorily equipped with extinguishing systems that can be operated directly by the crew. Also rescuers they can activate it from the outside via a button generally placed on the bonnet and identified with the letter “AND”.

Sparco extinguishing system

The extinguishing system must have a minimum capacity of 3 kg and includes nozzles positioned in pre-established points in the passenger compartment. Under the seat of the pilot and also of the navigator (on rally cars) there is also a portable fire extinguisher.

Sports steering wheel

When setting up a racing car cockpit, the sports steering wheel cannot be missing, which usually has a smaller diameter.

SUEDE STEERING WHEEL TOR350 – SUEDE

Racing car battery switch

Another safety feature of a racing car is the battery switch, which can also be operated from the outside, a device for cutting off the 12 Volt power supply from the electrical circuit and avoiding the risk of triggering a fire in the event of an accident. This device, usually with a rotary lever with approval FIA 8856-2000T it can also be operated with an electrical contact.

Sparco racing car battery switch

This is an overview of the mandatory devices for racing cars that can save lives in the event of an accident.

