Near tragedy in Portugal at di Portimaowith the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Of Areia which ended up in the grandstands, after it went off the track. L’accident luckily it was without consequences since the stands were empty at that point.

Racing car crash on the grandstands

The racing car crash on the grandstands of the Portimão Portuguese track occurred during Free Practice 1 of the Porsche Sprint Challenge Iberica, a side event of the weekend FIA WEC in Portugal.

There Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Of Alexandre Areia after losing control in turn 1 she crashed into the barriers and ended up in the air and then landed in the stands.

How did it happen?

The dynamics of the Porsche crash in Portimão are quite clear. The pilot Alexandre Areia he lost control of the race car in Turn 1 at full speed, ending his race over the seats of the grandstands of the track.

The impact against the guards did catapult the car beyond the protections. The pilot got out of the cockpit unharmed and luckily there were no spectators at that point, otherwise we were talking about a new tragedy after the one to which he was the victim iWRC driver Craig Breen.

The Porsche accident that ended up in the grandstands seen by some present on the spot in Portimao which we talked about a little while ago Published by Cars are my whole life on Friday 14 April 2023

You may also be interested in this content

👉 News news

👉 Curious news

👉 Traffic accident news

👉 Electric car accidents

👉 Car fire news

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK