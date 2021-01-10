Racing is going to play in their stadium, where they will play seven of the 12 games that remain, their options to fight for promotion, the only objective of the club whenever penalty in Second B. The first three points, those played against Amorebieta (17:00), are worth much more than that, which is not little. They are essential to give tranquility, and time, to Amorrortu’s commitment to the young Aritz Solabarrieta, since after last week’s terrible premiere in Zubieta, the credit of Ondarroa would be in danger in case of another puncture against the blues. To the second game? This is Racing in Segunda B.

And Racing will not have it easy against Amorebieta. Despite the fact that Urritxe’s men arrive in Santander after having played a Cup match on Thursday, 0-1 against Sporting, and that they are not as dangerous at home as in their stadium (four wins and a draw at home and one defeat and three draws on the road), Íñigo Vélez’s team is a tremendously solid block, which has been with the same block for two seasons and playing the same. And good. That which outside the Basque Country is known as ‘Basque football’ …, and made exclusively by Basques, who are 100% of the squad. Regarding last season, which already made a great league, Vélez Only Obieta has been changed in the eleven for Amorrortu and Larrucea for Markel Lozano, who has signed for Celta B, the rest are the same. They play by heart, win the most split balls, and are powerful in passing. Racing, in any case, despite its insecurities, has the obligation at its stadium to determine the type of game to be played. On October 11, in the last preseason rehearsal, however, the Blues won. It is likely that today nine of the eleven starters that day will be repeated at Amore and only five at Racing.

Nacho Cubero (AS)



Aritz Solabarrieta seems to be following the path that Javi Rozada traveled, but at much greater speed. It took the entire preseason for Oviedo to remove confidence at 4-3-3, while the ondarrutarra took it after 45 ‘of merciless firework from his centrals against Sanse. For today he is going to bet on a scheme, including an eleven, very similar to the one Rozada used in Lezama, with a nuance: then the engine room was arranged with a pivot and two steering wheels, while this afternoon there will be two pivots and a playmaker . Everything points to what will be Álvaro Cejudo, whose talent and goal seems little less than essential, the one that acts as a link with the two forwards.

The main novelty that the change of drawing supposes, to something like a 3-4-1-2, passes through the entrance of Bernardo Matic as the third center-back. The Croatian missed the debut of the new coach due to a penalty and this week Solabarrieta has been seen really squeezing them in training. In the club, even in the locker room, they had the sThe feeling that Matic had grown bigger, if that is possible, after his good start to the championship and that in Mutilva and Las Arenas he did not give his best version. That, the best, that of Lezama, for example, is the one that Solabarrieta has sued him these days. The lanes will also pass an exam this afternoon, as they are going to play outside their comfort zone. Ceballos is a born winger, but he has the physicality and cheek to try, while Bustos will have to rely on his quality to pass. He will need the confidence in himself, which he does not have excess in that position, to measure up to the rocky Aldalur in that band.

(Main photo: Diego Ceballos, posing for AS at La Esperanza Market)

RACING: Iván Crespo; Matic, Figueras, Óscar Gil; Ceballos, Íñigo, Villapalos, Bustos; Cejudo; Jon Ander and Cedric. Substitutes: Lucas Díaz, Mantilla, Nana, Maynau, Martín Solar, Benktib, Pablo Torre, Soko, Camus, Balboa, Siverio and Andrade. AMOREBIETA: Saizar; Aldalur, Sagastibelza, Arregui, Urazabal, Seguín; Larrucea, Álvaro, Iker Bilbao; Orozco and Obieta. Substitutes: Goiria, Zarrabeitia, Garro, Etxaburu, Ekaitz, Oier and Unzueta. REFEREE: Vicente Moral, from the Castilla y León committee. STADIUM: El Sardinero. The Government of Cantabria only authorizes the attendance of 20% of the capacity, which could mean a maximum of 4,444 spectators.