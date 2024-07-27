Uphill start

It won’t be an easy weekend in Belgium for the Racing BullsThe ‘second team’ of the Red Bull group, just like its more titled cousins, chose the Spa circuit to clear a penalty related to the components of the power unit. The Japanese Yuki Tsunoda to start from the back of the grid in Sunday’s GP and will have to try to stage a spectacular comeback. His teammate, Daniel Ricciardowill instead go hunting for championship points to try to get noticed by the Red Bull management in case the Belgian race really does turn out to be Sergio Perez’s last show.

A “test day”

Ricciardo himself, commenting on the work done by the Faenza team in the two FPs on Friday, put it on a par with a test session.This was a real test day for us. – commented the pilot aussie – we tried a lot of things and in FP2 I was happier than in the morning. We still need to find a few more tenths, but it could rain and if qualifying is the only wet session, we won’t have much time to find the grip anyway. It will be a challenge for all of us. Sunday looks dry though, so at least we are calm, given what we have learned in these sessions”.

Watch the weather

Tsunoda, on the other hand, given the certainty of having to start from the back of the group, is decidedly less interested in what his starting point could be on the single lap. The aspect to give priority to is the long run: “We’ve tried a few things and we know what areas we want to improve. – explained the Japanese pilot – the track has a new surface and I was able to find more grip. It’s a nice change and we have a good opportunity to learn more and find the most optimal set up. We usually do well in the rain and the mixed conditions this weekend will be an additional challenge”.