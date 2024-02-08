Presentation tomorrow at dawn

Tomorrow when in Italy it is not yet 07:00 in the morning Racing Bulls designer Visa Cash App will take the veils off the 2024 car in Las Vegas.

The Red Bull satellite team has confirmed the drivers who finished 2023, namely Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo and will have a new team principal, Laurent Mekiesarrived from Ferrari.

Already at the end of 2023 the then AlphaTauri made a leap in terms of competitiveness by adopting Red Bull's rear suspension and now the concern of its opponents is increasing because the 2024 car will also adopt the front suspension of the RB19 which dominated 2023 with the exception of the Singapore Grand Prix won by Ferrari with Carlos Sainz.

On your account Instagram Racing Bulls has released some teaser relating to the livery of the car, which will most likely recall the metallic blue and silver that has characterized some beautiful Toro Rosso liveries. Sponsor Orlen will most likely give a touch of red to the coloring, with the Visa sponsor clearly visible on the bellies.