The Drivers’ market in view of the 2025 season continues to be lively and uncertain and promises to remain so until the doubts regarding the Sergio Perez’s stay at Red Bull, still at risk despite the recent contract renewal, and also the final choice of Lewis Hamilton’s heir at Mercedeswith Toto Wolff still hoping to persuade Max Verstappen to join the Silver Arrows.

This ongoing uncertainty which currently concerns both Red Bull seats obviously has repercussions on the family’s ‘second team’, the Racing Bulls team. In this case the precariousness is double because both Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo dream of being able to land in Red Bull but they also have to – this is the case in particular of the Australian – succeed in at least guarantee his permanence in the Faenza stable.

The Academy’s ‘candidates’

Although Red Bull’s youth system is less flourishing than it once was, there is no shortage of possible candidates to promote in Racing Bulls if there was a need for seats that suddenly became vacant. The most interesting names from this point of view – besides Liam Lawsonobvious first choice for the Faenza team – they are those of Isaac Hadjar And Ayumu Iwasa. Both in fact grew up in the ‘youth’ of the Austrian team and are showing off their talent.

French is currently F2 championship leaderis the only driver to have won three Feature Races this season (in Melbourne, Imola and Silverstone) and has already taken part in three FP1 sessions between last season and this one, with AlphaTauri (in 2023) and Red Bull. Iwasa is currently Second in the Japanese SuperFormula championshipafter having obtained two second places in the first three races.

The Asian series is held in high regard in Red Bull: in the past both Pierre Gasly and Lawson himself have successfully moved from that platform to try to make a career within the team. Iwasa also drove a RB20 in FP1 this year, giving a good account of himself in the free practice sessions of the Japanese GP. In the event of internal revolutions thereforethe future of the former Toro Rosso seems to be in good hands.