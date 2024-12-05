Racing has qualified for the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey after beating Sporting at the Campos de Sport (1-0) thanks to a goal from Vicente, who made his 100th appearance in the green and white shirt. The Cantabrian squad, which defeated Unión Deportiva Lanzarote in the first round of the KO tournament, continues ahead in the competition after beating another team in the silver category and, predictably, will receive an elite rival (the draw will be will be celebrated on Monday, December 9). Now, The racing team has another complicated match ahead, this time in the 2024/25 Second Division championship, against Granada CF in Los Cármenes on Saturday the 7th at 4:15 p.m.

José Alberto, as he had announced yesterday, made changes to the number 11 compared to the one presented on the last day in LaLiga Hypermotion. The most significant was Mantilla’s debut this 2024/25 season – once he overcame his injury – and the debut with the first team of the young Salinas team. What did not change one bit, despite being played during the week, was the gala atmosphere presented by El Sardinero, where almost 16,000 racing fans and a thousand Asturian fans gathered. The brotherhood of fans made it possible for a true football festival to take place in the Santander stadium.

Paradon by Parera

On the field, the first chance was for the green and white and it was in the boots of Lago Junior, although in the eighth minute Sporting hit the post after an action from the right. The ball went from one area to another and after a good shot by Saúl from outside the area – the one from Vioño collected a rebound from a corner kick and created a plastic shot with his left foot – Parera went out to Caicedo’s feet to win a hand in hand and avoid a clear visitor opportunity. In the action, the Mallorcan goalkeeper received a blow to the head from which, fortunately, he was able to recover to continue defending Racing’s goal. And before the break the Cantabrians came close to scoring with a drive from the right by Suleiman that was thwarted in extremis, with his foot, by the red-and-white goalkeeper. Rest.

In the intermission, Javi Castro and Arana replaced Mantilla and Pablo Rodríguez and the match continued with the excitement typical of the Cup in a single-match tie. Racing had more control of the game than the rival and before the 60th Suleiman and Ekain, who headed a cross from Sangalli, were about to break the score. Ten later Lago Junior tried from a direct free kick, but, although his shot went over the Asturian barrier, it went high. There was just over a quarter of an hour left and José Alberto brought on Michelin, Unai Vencedor and Vicente, who in the 78th minute – almost on the first ball he touched – scored 1-0 by collecting a ball from Ekain inside the area. . Celebration in style, since shortly before Parera had sent a ball to Otero in the goal area. Solid at the back and lethal in attack, that’s what this Racing is like. Although there was still time to have ‘closed’ the tie with a shot from Arana and another from Lago Junior, from a pass from the Canary Islands, which Sánchez sent to a corner kick. End. 1-0. Another round.

just winner

The Verdiblanco coach, José Alberto, said that his team had been “fair winners” of the tie against Sporting, although he acknowledged that “in the second half we were more comfortable than in the opening minutes.” The coach was also satisfied with the return of Mantilla, “a very important player for us”, as well as Salinas’ debut with the first team and the good level shown by the players who, until now, have played less. minutes.

TECHNICAL SHEET

Racing: Parera, Sangalli (Michelin, 76), Mantilla (Javi Castro, 46), Salinas, Saúl; Maguette, Jeremy (Vicente, 76), Suleiman (Unai Vencedor, 76), Ekain, Pablo Rodríguez (Arana, 46); Junior Lake.

Sporting: Sánchez, García, Nacho Martín, Bernal, Campu, Caicedo (Queipo, 80), Gelabert (Olaetxea, 80), Kevin (Rosas, 85), Oyón (Dubasín, 80), Mbemba and Kembo.

Referee: Palencia Caballero (Basque). He admonished the visitors Gelabert, Bernal and Guille Rosas.

Goal: 1-0. Minute 77. Vicente.

Incidents: second round of the Copa del Rey. El Sardinero Sports Fields. 16,827 spectators, among whom there were a thousand red-and-white fans.