It was a game full of emotions for Racing. He had just lost the title of the Professional League in the last play, the spirits of the fans were not good at all and the continuity of Fernando Gago was even questioned if he did not get a good result in this semifinal.
Opposite was the always difficult Tigre, who went to the Duco to try to qualify for a new final and in the first half it seemed that he was going to sink the Academy. Mateo Retegui, one of the best players in Argentine soccer in 2022, scored the 1-0 penalty, but the game suffered an important change in the 32nd minute. Brian Luciatti left incorrectly ejectedNow it was something that the Matador ended up suffering.
The first half ended 2-0 thanks to a goal by Facundo Colidio and the Avellaneda team’s comeback came in the second half. Maxi Romero scored the 1-2 and Jonatan Gómez scored the 2-2 to go the match in extra time.
Gabriel Hauchethe one that many asked to kick the penalty against Riverended up being the hero two minutes from the end and scored the goal that gave Racing victory. The Academy will play next Sunday against Boca in San Luis starting at 5:00 p.m. and will define the Champions Trophy. The last title of 2022 is played in Argentine soccer and we will have a new chapter of one of the most exciting classics.
