River and Boca wanted it. Teams from abroad also laid their eyes. However, the one that ended up taking it was Racing. This Saturday the arrival at the Academy of Aníbal Moreno was confirmed “by word of mouth”. the talented Newell’s midfielder who knew how to shine in the U20 National Team. The 21-year-old kid will sign a three-year contract this Monday. In what conditions does it arrive? On loan for one year with a purchase obligation of two million dollars.

Moreno is a “double five” with very good technique and a great mid-distance punch. For Pizzi, he is the midfielder that can have the role of stepping on the area, a virtue that the team lost since Matías Zaracho was sold to Atlético Mineiro. The first target had been Pol Fernández, but he stayed in Cruz Azul and Racing had to look for another alternative.

The arrival of the 21-year-old midfielder is on loan, but Racing has the obligation to buy half of the pass in June for two million dollars, although one will put it now and the rest will be in the middle of the year. While, the other 50% of the player, the Avellaneda institution will have the possibility to buy it within a year

The 43rd goal celebration: Aníbal Moreno in a Newells vs San Lorenzo. Photo: Juan Jose Garcia.

Moreno made his great appearance in the world of football with the Argentina National Team shirt in the South American U-20 that was played in Chile in 2019. In this contest, in which the Albiceleste finished second, the midfielder was one of the best team players and, in addition to his hierarchy, showed his great punch with a great goal to Uruguay.

Moreno will travel to Buenos Aires this Monday to finish closing his contract with Racing, which will be for four seasons.

In addition, it is expected that in the next few hours the signings of Maxi Lovera and Tomás Chancalay, both on loan from the Greek Olympiacos and Colón de Santa Fe.

