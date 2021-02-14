Outside of hat-trick by Carlos Soler against Madrid, the three penalties indicated in favor of Valencia and the historic 4-1, the Mestalla first leg left many intrahistories. One of them was Uros Racic. The Serbian midfielder from Valencia, in the bowels of Mestalla, was able to exchange the shirt with one of his idols. Racic did not hesitate to approach Luka Modric and talk for a few moments with one of his references since childhood. The talk between Balkans was fluid. The Croat and Paul Pogba were always the mirrors in which the Valencia midfielder was looked at as a child.

Racic dreams of following in the wake of both stars. For now, the Serbian has already taken the first step after consolidating himself in the eleven of Javi Gracia. Uros received his doctorate in the first leg against Madrid, where made a great physical display and ‘dried’ Isco, which came at a good time. Racic, at 22, is one of Valencia’s jewels. The Ché club has been shaping the Serbian since signed it in the summer of 2018, from the Red Star. The bet on the Balkan giant (he measures 193 centimeters) was Pablo Longoria and Valencia paid 2 million euros for him.

In Mestalla, they have been with lead feet with Racic. In your first year, the media played in the subsidiary che, made his debut with the first team and left on loan to Tenerife in January. Last year he played loan in the Famalicao Portuguese. In the Valencia of deficiencies and economic readjustments, Racic convinced Gracia in the summer. In fact, a few months ago the club renewed him until 2024 and put a 150 million euro clause to shield him from the interest of the greats of Europe (it sounded for Juve). This season he has already played 20 games and scored two targetsOne of them went to Atlético in the Metropolitano and was remembered for its beauty. Racic will meet again in Valdebebas with Modric, the white star whom the boy from Kraljevo intends to emulate.