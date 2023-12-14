Anielle Franco said that Luciane Dom's case was not a one-off; singer claims to have had her hair searched at Santos Dumont Airport

The Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, stated this Thursday (Dec 14, 2023) that the ministry will monitor a case of alleged racism that occurred at Santos Dumont Airport, in Rio de Janeiro, against the singer Luciane Dom.

According to a report by Luciane Dom on a social network, after going through scanners luggage and body, during access to the departure lounge, she was selected for a random inspection, when they asked to check her hair.

“I'm sorry about what happened to Luciane Dom at Santos Dumont Airport, in Rio. Unfortunately, cases like these are not isolated. Our body and our hair need to be respected. The team from the Ministry of Racial Equality is already mobilizing to understand and monitor the case“, said the minister.

In her statement, Luciane described the scene. She was leaving for São Paulo, where she would have professional commitments.

“Things never go smoothly for people like me. I'm in the middle of promoting a song of mine that comes out tomorrow, I was happy, watching memes, reading light things that I like, then I arrive at Santos Dumont Airport and I'm stopped by a random magazine, minutes before boarding for São Paulo. I had already passed the suitcase through the scanner, and I myself had already passed through the body scanner. The woman tells me 'I have to look at her hair'. I look at her terrified by the violence of this act. She calls the superior. My day is over“stated the singer.

In a note, the Infraerowhich manages Santos Dumont Airport, stated that Luciane Dom “was randomly selected for manual inspection”, but denied having searched the artist's hair. “After an internal investigation, it was found from security camera images that there was no inspection of the hair”he said.

Also according to the statement, “the random security inspection is independent of the origin, race, sex, age, profession, position, sexual orientation, religious orientation or any other characteristic of the passenger”.

The state-owned company said it repudiated any form of discrimination and made itself available to the authorities to clarify the facts.

Here is the full note from Infraero:

With information from Brazil Agency