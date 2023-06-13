The works of the Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninov were heard in the Moscow metro on the Day of Russia. This was announced on Monday, June 12, by the head of the metropolitan department of transport Maxim Liksutov.

According to him, in honor of the 150th anniversary of the composer’s birth, his music will be played from 21:00 to 23:00 on the platforms of the stations of the Big Circle Line (BKL) of the Moscow metro from June 12 to 25, the city news agency reports. “Moscow”.

Among them, passengers will hear fragments of the Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor, the Piano Concerto No. 3 in D Minor, op. 30, orchestral suite “Symphonic Dances”, op. 45, writes the site kp.ru.

Liksutov noted that many festive events are held on the BCL after its full launch. In particular, they recently held a parade of trains to mark the 88th anniversary of the metro, the TV channel reports. “360”. Soon there will be new venues for the Music in the Metro project, the website writes. aif.ru.

In April, the capital completed the landscaping of the territories near the Varshavskaya, Pechatniki, Kashirskaya and Sokolniki BCL stations.

Experts have put in order the existing walking routes, as well as equipped new ones. In addition, the workers built convenient access roads to the stations.