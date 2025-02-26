After the good commercial reception that has obtained the prequel to MUFASA: The lion kingthe next live action of Disney, the Snow Whiteis just around the corner, With premiere in cinemas on Friday, March 21and its actress, Rachel Zeglerhas already begun with the current and promotion interviews of the film that has directed Marc Webb. And this also makes it inevitable that they ask him about the negative reactions against your choice for the charactera Latin actress, of Colombian offspring, and the fact that the color of her skin was not as white as expected.

But the young actress who became known in the new version of the musical West Side Story of Spielberg of 2021, and that has later participated in blockbusters such as The hunger games: ballad of birds singers and snakeshe prefers to respond not to enliven the controversies. “I interpret people’s feelings about this film as a passion for it”he has defended in an interview for Vogue Mexico And adding “What an honor to be part of something for which people feel so much passion. We will not always have the same feelings as all those around us and all we can do is give our best “.

Racist criticism increased when she herself came to qualify the famous classic animation of 1937 Walt Disney as “dated” And he assured that the charming blue prince “Literally Harass” To the princess. Also when the actress publicly spoke against the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States last year, What earned even a boycott proposal to the premiere On the part of Maga’s supporters, the supporters of Trump’s motto of “Make America Great Again”.

“Now I see what a beautiful experience was for the black girls around the world to see Halle (Bailey) play Ariel in the Little Mermaid (2023),” He wanted to remember regarding hate reactions that He also had to suffer his protagonist in it Live Action of 2023.

As for the character of Snow White, Zegler values ​​especially his goodness. “His superpower is his heart, there is no supernatural power that Snow White possesses beyond his love for humanity, for all living creatures and their fundamental belief that there is goodness in everything, that is something that I really believe that the world could the world could take advantage of.

However, the campaign against Zegler’s election in the leading role He has not been the only handicap to which the film must have faced. Also the Israeli actress and model Gal Gadotwho embodies the evil queen, was the subject of another attempt to boycott the premiere by Protected and Antiisraelis activists; And also controversy has resulted in Disney’s decision to resort to the effects in CGIrather than based on the real interpretations before the screen, to recreate the seven dwarfs of the classic.

