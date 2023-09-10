Rachel: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 3

Tonight, Sunday 10 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 3, Rachel is broadcast, a 2017 film written and directed by Roger Michell, starring Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin, based on the 1951 novel Mia Cugina Rachele by Daphne du Maurier . But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The young Philip, raised as a son by Ambrose, discovers his serious illness during a trip to Italy. Having reached Florence, Philip discovers that Ambrose is dead and that Rachel, a cousin he had recently married, has already left. Philip returns to Cornwall convinced that Rachel was the one who caused Ambrose’s death but a short time later the woman shows up at the estate. The boy ends up infatuated with Rachel so much that he assigns her a part of her inheritance to allow her to live in luxury. The woman willingly accepts the money but she rejects her engagement proposal accusing him of being crazy. Philip falls ill in turn and with the help of Louise, who has always been in love with him, searches for any clues to prove his guilt but finds nothing. He goes out looking for her woman and finds her dead on the cliff, apparently following a fall from a horse. Several years have passed, Philip is now married to Louise and the father of two children but he can’t get the memory of Rachel out of his head.

Rachel: the cast

We’ve seen Rachel’s plot, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Rachel WeiszRachel Ashley

Sam Claflin: Philip

Iain Glen: Nick Kendall

Holliday Grainger: Louise Kendall

Andrew Knott: Joshua

Tim Barlow: Seecombe

Simon Russell Beale: Couch

Poppy Lee FriarMary Pascoe

Katherine Pearce: Belinda Pascoe

Tristram Davies: Wellington

Andrew Havill: Parson Pascoe

Vicki Pepperdine: Mrs. Pascoe

Bobby Scott Freeman: John

Harrie Hayes: Tess

Pierfrancesco Favino: Enrico Rainaldi

Streaming and TV

Where to see Rachel live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 10 September 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.