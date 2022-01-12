Rachel Hazes (51) has a fledgling relationship with No surrender founder and convicted criminal Klaas Otto. The two are having a good time together.











“Let me keep it at that,” her manager told story. “We’ll have to wait and see what the future brings.”

Rachel and Klaas had known each other for some time. The widow of André Hazes was still a few months with Mike at the beginning of 2020, her first friend since the death of the folk singer sixteen years earlier. She called Mike “the sweetest man there is,” but the relationship didn’t last.

Rachel was previously married to André Hazes between 1991 and his death in 2004. They had children Roxeanne and André together.

Professional criminal

Otto (55) has been in the news a lot in recent years, mainly because of lawsuits against him. The founder of motorcycle club No surrender is known as a violent career criminal and was sentenced to six years in prison in 2018 for, among other things, threats, extortion, aggravated assault and money laundering of 1.3 million euros.

He then appealed. He was released in May 2020 after serving three years and four months in pre-trial detention pending completion. His health and the risk of infection with the corona virus played a role in this, among other things.

His release was subject to a number of conditions. For example, he had to be home at agreed times and he was given an ankle bracelet. There are currently still a number of criminal cases against Otto.

