With video Pizza baker Erik is a sensation on TikTok and quit his job: ‘No Lamborghini at the door yet’

Things can go fast on TikTok, knows pizza baker Erik van der Kooij. The number of people who follow him has almost quadrupled in a year. The Zevenhovenaar is now even recognized on the street. “But that happens extra quickly when I’m baking pizzas in the park.”