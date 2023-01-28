British-Canadian author Rachel Cusk has just presented in Spanish A job for life (Asteroid Books). It is, in fact, a work from two decades ago, an autobiographical essay on parenting that he wrote during the pregnancy and the first months of his second daughter’s life. His works have been translated into more than thirty languages. The author talks this Saturday at the Hay Festival in Cartagena de Indias with the Colombian writer, editor and teacher Margarita Valencia.

