InterviewRachel Soerel is the daughter of Dino Soerel, who was first acquitted in the Amsterdam liquidation case Passage, but was sentenced to life in prison on appeal. Convinced of her father's innocence, she tells her story. “I think there is only one who really knows how everything works.”
Wouter Laumans, Paul Vugts
Latest update:
01-03-24, 17:06
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Rachel #father #Dino #Soerel #sentenced #life #prison #39There #doubt #mind #innocent39
Leave a Reply