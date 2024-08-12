Rachael Lillis, the original voice actress of Jessie and Misty in the Pokémon films, died of cancer on August 10. The news was announced today, August 12, by her colleague and friend Veronica Taylor, via a post on X. In the message to the late actress’s fans, Taylor revealed her friend’s death date. Taylor added that Lillis’ family thanks all the fans and that a future memorial is planned.

Many roles

“We all know Rachael Lillis for the many wonderful roles she played. She filled our Saturday mornings and afternoons with her beautiful voice, her fantastic comedic timing and her extraordinary acting skills,” Taylor wrote, remembering her friend.

Lillis first appeared in the Pokémon series way back in 1999. Debut in Pokémon: The First Movie, playing the roles of Misty and Jessieas well as Volpix, Venonat, Goldeen, and Jigglypuff. The following year, he reprised the same roles in “Pokémon: The Movie 2000”.

In total, Lillis has appeared in 10 Pokemon Moviesmost recently in 2019’s “Detective Pikachu,” where she played Jigglypuff in an archival recording. Lillis has also played similar Pokémon-based roles in video games, including Jigglypuff in Super Smash Bros. and Misty and Jessie in Pokemon Puzzle League, both for the Nintendo 64.

In addition to Pokémon, Lillis has played many other roles, most notably in anime series, including “Your Lie in April”, “Hunter x Hunter”, and “Berserk”. She has also lent her voice to other video game characters, such as Jelanda in Valkyrie Profile in 2000, Natalie in Ape Escape 2 in 2003, Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures in 2013, and most recently, Lego Jurassic World in 2015.