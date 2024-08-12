Unfortunately, it has become known that Rachael Lilliswho gave way to Misty, Jessie and multiple Pokémon in the English dub of the anime Pokémon, She passed away on August 10, 2024 after a battle with breast cancer.

Lillis was diagnosed with breast cancer in May of this year.and Laurie Orr, her sister, opened a GoFundMe campaign, with which they plan to cover her medical expenses. It was through this platform that Orr revealed the death of her sister just a few days ago. This is what she had to say about it:

“It is with great sadness that I am sad to say that Rachael has passed away. She passed away peacefully on Saturday night, without pain, and for that we are grateful. She is with God, the angels and the family who predeceased her, surrounded by endless love. My heart breaks at the loss of my dear little sister, but I take comfort in knowing she is free.”

Besides Misty and Jesse, Lillis was also in charge of lending her voice to Jigglypuff, Vulpix, Venonat, and Goldeen in Pokémon. Along with this, the actress was also in charge of playing Princess Charlotte in BerserkHaruka in Midori DaysDr. Reese Drake in Dinosaur KingAmy in BakumanMito Freecss and Cocco in Hunter x Hunterand more. This is what Veronica Taylor, the original voice of Ash Ketchum in this dub, had to say about it:

“We all know Rachael Lillis for the many wonderful roles she played. She filled our Saturday mornings and the hours before and after school with her beautiful voice, her incredible sense of humor and her remarkable acting skills.”

It is a real shame that the life of a talented actress was cut short so suddenly.

Rest in peace, Rachael Lillis.

Author’s Note:

It’s always a shame when an actress like this is no longer with us. While we all grew up with the Spanish dub of Pokémon, this is still a huge loss that surely affected all those who grew up with this version of the anime.

