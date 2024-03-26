Genoa – Confindustria Genova will support Edoardo Garrone. The official delivery is that of silence but, from what transpires, the meeting of the general council of Confindustria Genova established that the president Umberto Risso and the vice president Sonia Sandeiwho are part of the general council called on 4 April to designate the successor of Carlo Bonomi, the new president of Confindustria, in the race between the Genoese Garrone and Emanuele Orsini, will vote for the president of the Erg group. The meeting was short, after Risso's communication there was no discussion, also because support for the Genoese candidate was almost a given, it would have been more complicated if two Genoeses had arrived at the final match, Garrone and Antonio Gozzi, who was instead excluded from the essays. It is likely that Chris Ostet, a Genoese entrepreneur in the real estate sector, will also support Garrone. Ostet belongs to Small Industry, which has not yet officially taken a position: in Rome it is said that part of his 16 votes are leaning towards the president of Erg.