Morelia, Michoacán.- Collect 500 thousand pesos to pay cancer treatments for children with cancer is the goal of Athletic Race of Super Heroes 2022 that this sunday will be held in MoreliaMichoacan.

The SH Foundation and the City Council of Morelia, headed by the municipal president Alfonso Martínez, are the ones who call on society in general to join this sports fair to support underprivileged children who are currently fighting against the various types of cancer that exist.

“The athletic race of Super Heroes is ready to develop its 2022 edition, this coming Sunday, March 27, in distances of 2, 5 and 10 kilometers“, Says the official announcement of this race which still has a space for you.

The organizers have included three category distances: 2 kilometers, for families looking to hike, and 5 and 10 kilometers where endurance is most needed. They all have like starting point and finish line in the vicinity of the Plaza Jardín Morelos.

In its social networks, the SH Foundation has given more details about the delivery of the kits of the participants of the 2022 Super Heroes Athletic Race. (Capture)

For the fifth time, the SH Foundation invites participants to take the tour in a super hero outfit to make it more fun for minors and other viewers.

To collect the 500 thousand pesos needed to pay for cancer treatments for children with cancer, around 1,500 people must participate, which is why you are invited to register and participate for this good cause.

The Municipal Institute of Physical Culture and Sports (IMCUFIDE) has indicated on its social networks that registrations are still open in the page www.carrera.fundacionsh.org and they have a cost that goes from 200 to 499 pesos, depending on the kilometers that are going to be covered.

And you, are you going to put on your sneakers?