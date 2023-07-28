Free practice in a soaking wet Spa, but it rains a lot. A lot.

It’s bad weather in the Netherlands, but not only with us. Also in Belgium it is not weather to sit on a terrace. Formula 1 in Spa has to deal with wet conditions. The outlook for the whole weekend is on the wet side. It can produce exciting images, or red flag situations.

During the free practice at Spa-Franchorchamps it rains hard. So hard that the Full Wets seems like the only right band. Yet there are the necessary teams that try it on the Inters.

The tricky thing about this weather is the wheelspin in 1, 2 3 and fourth gear. It’s not until fifth gear that there’s a bit of grip; provided the gas is not pressed too deeply. In short, the drivers dance on a soaking wet track looking for grip. We will not see top times on the world famous circuit today.

The drivers have great difficulty with the heavy rain. In the first 10 minutes, most of the 20 drivers remain in the pits, waiting for better weather conditions. When it really starts to rain everyone comes in.

About 10 minutes later the riders come out again. A first yellow flag waves with 37 minutes left on the clock. Gasly brakes at the last corner combination. The Frenchman continues on his own, without having suffered any damage.

The next yellow flag is for Zhou and Albon. Both short moments in which the car goes off the track and soon the signals turn green again.

The red flag waves in the last half hour. Logan Sargeant stops after the second straight. He can’t get the car away and has to be towed away. After the red flag situation, it starts to rain harder again, after a short dry period.

Sargeant, Gasly, Ocon and Verstappen have not even driven for a time. Practice ends with Sainz on 1, Piastry on 2 and Norris on 3.

Does rain throw a spanner in the works?

If the weather conditions continue to be so bad, qualifying may not take place later today. The start of the race will then be determined by the standings of the championship.

Tomorrow it will rain all day, according to the forecast. This means that qualifying for the sprint and the sprint itself are also in danger of falling into the water.

