Formula 1 did not restart after Barcelona, ​​but headed straight for Monte Carlo for the Monaco Grand Prix where engines blend with glamor and fashion. The Monegasque event is a unique event, even if many recent rumors see it at risk for the near future to the advantage of new worldly destinations such as Miami and Las Vegas. Is this a plausible hypothesis or is it just the result of speculation?

“Politics” aside, during the episode we will focus ontechnical aspect linked to Monaco; together with Gianluca Calvaresi, returning from Barcelona, ​​we will try to understand why the new single-seaters will need a substantial package to adapt to the slow curves of the Principality, focusing our magnifying glass on the criticalities already expressed by the drivers over the Catalan weekend. We will then see what to expect from the fight between Ferrari and Red Bull, according to what we have seen live in the third sector of Montmeló, the slowest and most tortuous one.

Stefano Pavan, Brembo Racing track engineerhe will also explain to us how the braking system also needs solutions ad hoc for this city circuit, stressed not so much for the large braking sections but for the difficult ventilation of the components given the absence of fast sections.

An eloquent theme that emerged in the Spanish Grand Prix is ​​Lewis Hamilton’s performance. The Englishman was able to recover from the back up to fifth place after the puncture suffered on the first lap, showing an equal – and at times faster – pace than Leclerc and Verstappen despite the expressed desire to retire after a few laps. Is his is a response to the criticisms that see him on the avenue of the sunset or the proof that it is not possible to make judgments based only on a few races? Pino Allievi will give us your comment.

Finally with Marco Belloro of the editorial staff of FormulaPassion we will try to better explain the “Petrol case”, which first emerged in Miami with the Aston Martin and then exploded definitively in Barcelona with the (ex) Honda Verstappen, Gasly and Tsunoda motorized vehicles. There will also be space for memories, many over the decades. What are yours?